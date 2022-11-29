The 2023 election is around the corner and permutations have started flying here and there as political parties strategise for better odds

Many political pundits are of the view that the election is between the APC and the PDP, based on the number of governors that the two parties have presently

However, some small political parties have been reportedly collapsing their structures for the APC to boost the chances of the ruling party ahead of the 2023 election

As Nigerians get closer to the 2023 presidential elections, the chance of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), continued to get more strength over others.

This is because he has continued to receive endorsement and some political parties have continued to collapse their structure for the ruling party and its candidate.

In the month of November, about two political parties collapsed their structures for the APC to boost the chances of the former Lagos state governor in the 2023 poll.

The events happened at 2 top northern states where their voting strength cannot be undermined in the region as well as the national election.

The 2 political parties that have collapsed its structure for APC are NNPP Zamfara and PRP Sokoto

NNPP Zamfara

On Tuesday, November 15, the Zamfara state chapter of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) collapsed its structure for the APC in the state.

In a viral video on social media, members of the NNPP were seen putting off the caps of the NNPP logo and putting on that of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

The NNPP is one of the top contenders of political parties in the 2023 presidential election with Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state as its presidential candidate.

PRP Sokoto

On Saturday, November 26, it was reported that the Sokoto state chapter of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) collapsed its structure for the APC in the state.

Though APC is the ruling party at the federal level, the state is governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Tambuwal is also the director-general of the PDP presidential campaign council and that may affect the chances of the APC in the state, despite the boost from the PRP.

