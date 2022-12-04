Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were fond of belittling other candidates running for the 2023 presidency

The Labour Party VP candidate said it was disrespectful for Tinubu to say he feels embarrassed to mention the name of another candidate

Baba-Ahmed noted that the APC had developed a penchant for speaking ill against Obi and setting him against the north and Muslims

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempts to pitch his principal, Peter Obi, against northerners and Nigerian Muslims.

He noted that Obi loves the north, which was why he agreed to be his running mate, Daily Trust reports.

Peter Obi' and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed are running for the 2023 presidency. Photo credit: @PeterObi

The Labour Party VP candidate said this on an Arise Television programme where he spoke about the 2023 presidential election, which is fast approaching.

“Everything we state is backed by evidence. For example, they (APC) jump at every opportunity to set Peter Obi against the North and the Muslims. But Peter Obi loves the North. I joined Peter Obi ticket because I know he loves the North.”

Baba-Ahmed noted that some candidates of the APC were disrespectful to candidates of other political parties in their utterances.

He cited an event from weeks ago, where the vice-presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima, destroyed the name of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

APC candidates are arrogant, Baba-Ahmed says

The LP candidate said the APC candidates are full of arrogance because they have the security apparatus and finances of the country, and have had those of their states for a long time.

He said:

“Respectfully, when I say ‘His Excellency the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’ I am giving respect to him, his name, the institution he represents, the traditional title, and I feel good about it.

"But when you find a presidential or vice-presidential candidate in the ruling party stating that it’s disgraceful or embarrassing to mention the name of another candidate (from another political party), you know there’s a willful, deliberate, forceful attempt to disparage and disrespect.

