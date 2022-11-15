The game is getting interesting by the day and the players are not taking things easy as they exchange words with each other to further convince the electorates on who to vote for in 2023

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the flag-off of his campaign in Jos on Tuesday urged Nigerians to give their votes to the ruling APC and the PDP or Labour Party

According to Tinubu, Atiku is a wrong man while Obi does not even know his way back to his home state Anambra, hence cannot be trusted with such a huge task come 2023

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken a swipe at his major challengers in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

This is as Tinubu maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar often referred to as "Atikulate", is a wrong theory and Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has missed his way.

Tinubu at the campaign rally in Jos urged Nigerians to ignore Atiku and Obi and vote for APC which will offer renewed hope in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu tackles Atiku, Peter Obi

Tinubu spoke in Jos, Plateau State capital city on Tuesday afternoon during the APC presidential campaign flag-off attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, 10 APC governors, former governors and other party stalwarts, among others.

The APC presidential candidate said the PDP presidential candidate’s slogan of ‘Atikulated’ was a “wrong theory” while the ‘Obi-Dients’ slogan adopted by the followers and supporters of the LP’s Peter Obi was a misnomer.

“Peter Obi lives in Lagos. He doesn’t know the way to Anambra,” Tinubu said.

Photos emerge as Buhari, powerful APC governors arrive in Jos for flag-off of Tinubu campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC governors have arrived in Jos, the capital of Plateau State for the kick-off of the Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima's campaign rally on Tuesday, November 15.

Buhari was received on arrival in Jos, by the Governor of Plateau State, who is also the Director General of the party’s campaign council, Governor Simon Lalong and the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Idris Wase.

Some APC governors were also at the airport to welcome the president today.

Buhari finally tells Nigerians who to vote for during 2023 presidential election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November 10, urged Nigerians to vote for whoever they want - from any political party -in the 2023 general election.

The president said no one should mobilize resources or rogues to intimidate people in their constituencies.

He was speaking in London Wednesday, November 9, the night after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

