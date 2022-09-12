The chances of the Peoples Democratic Party in the nation's most exalted seat of power have again faced a major threat

This time around, Bola Tinubu's running mate has revealed Atiku Abubakar will not win the 2023 presidency

Kashim Shettima noted that Atiku cannot match the APC presidential candidate in terms of track record, structure and qualitative leadership hence he will be sent back to his usual base

The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima on Sunday, September 11, explained why Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will not win next year’s election.

He said if an excellent track record of service delivery, qualitative leadership and capacity for grooming competent administrators are criteria, Atiku cannot match the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Kashim Shettima says Tinubu is the best man for the job come 2023. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Shettima assured that Tinubu will hit the ground running and form his cabinet within the first week after his inauguration if elected as president, The Nation reported.

He described Atiku as a political tourist who comes to the country only when there is an election and returns to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to relax thereafter,

Shettima added that unlike Tinubu and himself, the former vice president cannot point to anybody he has mentored.

He said:

“Atiku Abubakar is like a father to me and I hold him in high esteem. But he is a political tourist who is only in this country every electoral circle and we are going to retire him back to Dubai to go and relax.

"In every situation, for people to see your worth, they need to see your output at home. I am from the Northeast; he is from the Northeast.”

Tinubu is the best material for the presidency, Shettima noted

Describing Tinubu as the best material for the presidency, Shettima said:

“The trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. That is why I will rather be a small fish in a big pond than be a big fish in a small pond."

