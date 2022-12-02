Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate, has been described as the best option for the 2023 general elections

This is the latest decision of the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum in Abuja on Friday, Dcember 2

The forum opined that the APC is heading for doom and extinction after the forthcoming polls, since it has rejected inclusivness

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Abuja - A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum, has described Atiku Abubakar as the best option for 2023 general elections.

During a media conference in Abuja on Friday, December 2, the group, comprisiing Christian and Muslim religious and political leaders in the north, adopted Atiku for the coming election.

The northern leaders forum said Atiku is the best option for 2023 (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

Source: Facebook

The group's decision followed the adoption of a report by its technical criteria committee, The Cable reports.

APC may cease to exist after 2023

In its view, the group said that having rejected inclusiveness in a country as diverse as Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is doomed and heading to implosion and extinction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Based on the group's calculation, after the 2023 geberal elections, the APC may not exist anymore as a political party.

It said:

“It is evident that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is heading for implosion and extinction; hence, it cannot be the party for now and in the future, because of its rejection to embrace inclusiveness in a diverse country like Nigeria. After the 2023 elections, APC may be dead and buried as a political party."

NNPP, Labour Party may be strong contenders

The forum added that while it has pitched its tent with Atiku, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP) may emerge as powerful contenders for the presidency in 2023.

It noted:

“While the duo (NNPP and LP) may emerge as strong contenders in the political arena in the future, from all indications, PDP appears to be the best option to adopt and support.

“All it takes is to sustain and tackle some of the problems and challenges this country is facing..."

For the northern leaders, the PDP is good to go with inclusive appointments, the reflection of the federal character principle, the recognition of ethnic identity and the readiness to uphold justice and fairness.

2023 presidency: "We know ex-govs you used to unseat Jonathan", Ohanaeze lists names in crushing allegation

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, had given a clear negative response to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The apex southeast group in a statement on Friday, December 2, stated that Atiku is wasting his time trying to become Nigeria's next president in 2023.

PDP G-5 members' activities is nemesis for Atiku - Ohanaeze

In the statement released by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze's secretary-general, the organisation claimed that activities of the PDP G-5 is actually nemesis coming for the former vice president.

Source: Legit.ng