Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the people of Bayelsa state of desired development if he is elected as president in 2023

Tinubu gave the assurance to the people while speaking at the ruling party's presidential rally in Yenogoa, Bayelsa state's capital city

The APC flag bearer also said that he is a man of fair play and would do all it takes to ensure that the people of the state are fairly treated

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said that there would be no Nigeria without Bayelsa state.

Speaking at the party's presidential rally on Thursday, October 1, at Oxbow Lake Pavilion Swalli in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, Tinubu promised to make the area what it truly should be - one of the nation's largest producers of oil, if he becomes president.

Bola Tinubu has described himself as a man of fair play. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

A statement by Tunde Rahman, a spokesperson to Tinubu said that the former Lagos state governor also accused those who have governed the state in the times past of stealing away the future of her citizens while under-developing them.

He said being one of the major suppliers of the nation's wealth, Bayelsa state holds an important position in Nigeria, especially with its many mineral resources and notable individuals.

His words:

"This state is home to proud and vibrant people. Although this is a small land mass, Bayelsa has been blessed with abundant human and natural resources.

"With that blessing, your state has been asked to carry a great and long national duty. You all have given so much to the development of this nation. Nigeria would not be Nigeria without your human and material contribution."

Tinubu appreciates Bayelsa state on behalf of all Nigerians

Further speaking on behalf of every Nigerian, Tinubu said Bayelsa has played a critical role in the development of the nation.

"On behalf of the entire nation, may I say thank you Bayelsa for all that you have done for Nigeria, you have played a critical and leading role in the development of our national economy.

"Now, I am a man of fair play. I believe a person, a state and even a nation should be repaid for the good and positive things they have done."

Source: Legit.ng