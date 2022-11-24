Nigerians have been urged to desist from the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu

The warning was issued to Nigerians by Nollywood actor and spokesperson for the ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Council

Kenneth Okonkwo said Tinubu is playing God by stating that he singlehandedly made Muhammadu Buhari the president of Nigeria

The spokesperson for the ObiDatti presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called on every Nigerian to ensure that they do not vote for Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress flag bearer.

Okonkwo while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today accused Tinubu of playing God since the kick-off of activities for the 2023 general election.

Kenneth Okonkwo said that any Nigerian who votes for Tinubu in 2023 is not a true Christian or Muslim.

Source: UGC

While describing Tinubu as the greatest undoing of the ruling APC, the Nollywood actor said has carried himself like someone who should be revered.

His words:

"Let me tell you, the greatest undoing of the APC candidate is in his unguided and unsalutory method of trying to play God.

"Remember we talk about the lord of Bourdillion and he has an uncanny relationship with the king of Babylon, the city of corruption. Recall that Nebbucadenazar said that he built the hanging Gardens of Babylon and not God.

"And God warned him, be humble and give respect to me and he refused. and God struck him and he became a human monkey."

The making of President Muhammadu Buahri

Speaking further Okonkwo said that Tinubu has since continued to parade himself as the one who singlehandedly made Muhammadu Buhari the president of Nigeria.

He warned that any Nigerian voter who cast his votes for Tinubu during the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections is not a true Christain or Muslim.

He added:

"This is a presidential candidate who is arrogating to himself that he is God, he said; "I singlehandedly made Buhari president.

"That is blasphemy in the Quran and in Christianity. That was the first time he fell out with Babachir Lawal. Babachir Lawal said don't play God, you are arrogant.

"And that was what fell out between him and Rauf Aregbesola who said, you are playing God and it is not supposed to be so.

"Nothing that the minister of interior at the end of the Osun election quoted the Bible stating that all powers being to God and he gives to whomever he pleases, Okonkwo said Tinubu has continued to play God following the kick-off of the 2023 electioneering process."

He further urged every true Nigerian Christian or Muslim to ensure they do not vote for Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

"His words:

"Who ever votes for Tinubu is not a true Christian or Muslim because he has blasphemed the Quran and the Bible."

