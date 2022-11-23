Countries across the Western region have been urged to compensate Nigeria for their explorative activities in the past years

The call was made by the 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu

According to Tinubu, resources gotten from Nigeria was used as key contributors to the development of Western economies

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2023 presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has faulted the Western solution to the energy transition.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO), in Barambu (Gongola Basin), Tinubu said Nigeria deserved compensation from the Western world for using Nigeria’s resources to develop their economies.

Countries across the West have been urged to compensate Nigeria. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

Barambu is a community between Bauchi and Gombe states.

The former Lagos state governor while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for telling the West the feelings of many Nigerians about them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said

“No one foreign flag is flying over our country any longer. We may be hungry, but we can manage our hunger. We don’t want to kill each other. Today you gave us a path to prosperity, a path to success.

“The only thing that I may want to exclude and argue is the West and Europe. They used our coal and fossil fuels to develop their economy and they ask us to be conscious.

But I like your answer. We cannot stay hungry and starve to death. We have to take care of ourselves, unless they pay compensation for it. That’s where we stand.

Trouble for Tinubu, Oshiomhole as top PDP chieftain dresses them down over attack against Okowa

The recent attack on the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa by Bola Tinubu, Adams Oshiomhole and Ovie Omo-Agege had been condemned.

The condemnation was made by the chief economic adviser to the Delta state government, Kingsley Emu.

According to Emu, Tinubu should quit bragging about any form of development that he claims to have brought to Lagos state during his time as governor.

Top southeast APC chieftain speaks on Tinubu's plan for Nigerian Christians

Christians across Nigeria have been urged not to worry about their well-being should Bola Tinubu become victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

The assurance to the Christians was given by a former speaker of Imo state's House of Assembly, Achom Ihim.

Ihim said Tinubu has a good relationship with Christians which can be seen in his marriage to Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng