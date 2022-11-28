The current state of the nation has become a pain in the neck of notable leaders, especially religious faithful

While some are worried about the happenings troubling the peace and security of Nigerians, others are calling for a quick solution to the plight of the nation Nigeria

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged to vote right and ensure their vote counts in the 2023 general elections

Anambra Indigenous Pentecostal Ministers Association (AIPMA), an umbrella body of all Pentecostal ministers in Anambra State, has stated that Nigeria, as a nation, is seriously sick in every area, and requires immediate intervention to salvage it.

The group says the country has since lost its glory; and that the country and it's people have never being so divided, lopsided, disunited and unsafe in its journey of nationhood, as it is presently.

Pentecostal Bishops speak on the state of the nation. Photo credit: Mokwugwo Solomon.

This is contained in a communiqué issued by the group on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at an International Prayer Conference held in Oraukwu, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The communiqué signed by its chairman, Archbishop Mayor Mike Chukwudum; and it's secretary, Rev. Dr. Chukwuemeka Okafor; was made available to Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon.

Pentecostal Bishops send message to the Nigerian government

The association urged the government and the country's political leaders to rise up to the challenge; in order to prevent the country from drifting further into a perilous state.

It says that Nigeria has sadly become one of the most terrorized states, which, according to them, caused majority of its citizens to lose faith in the country and its government.

It called on the government to rise up to the occasion by recognizing the urgent need to rejig the country's security architecture, to protect its citizens.

"It is no longer safe to travel to any part of the country. It is equally no longer safe at home, schools, hospitals, markets and work places. Criminality, kidnappings, banditries, and all manner of blood wastage is booming to the detriment of the lives of innocent Nigerians," the communiqué added.

On the 2023 general election, the group stressed that all hands must be on deck to ensure that "righteous" people are put in authority; advising the electorate not to repeat the mistake of putting the "unrighteous" in authority.

A message for Nigerians

While urging Nigerians to avoid indulging in any form of electoral malpractices like selling of their PVCs, the group specifically called on women and youths to understand that their futures are in their votes; just as they urged INEC not to indulge in anything that would jeopardize the future of Nigerians through their actions and inactions.

The association, while also emphasizing the importance of prayers in the life of a Christian, called on all to earnestly seek God in prayers, in order to obtain mercy in their personal lives, national politics, economy, and institutions; etc.

The group, as well, enjoined church leaders, traditional institutions, etc to get involved in politics.

