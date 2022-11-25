All agitating groups across the southeast region of Nigeria might be having a chance to dialogue with a president

The 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, November 24, promised to dialogue with agitating groups in the southeast region of the country.

Tinubu assured that his dialogue with the groups will commence once he is elected president in 2023, Vanguard reports.

Bola Tinubu has assured that if elected president in 2023, his administration will dialogue with all agitating groups.

Source: Twitter

Speaking during his visit to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state's capital city, the former Lagos state governor called on all supporters of APC to ensure they use their Permanent Voters Cards, and secure victory for the APC next year.

Tinubu said was no need for violence and fighting among Nigerians over who will lead the nation because his administration will ensure that every group will be accommodated.

His words:

"We want to progress; we want peace, we will talk to all agitators. These things are not done by conflict, it is by sitting around the table to complain.

"It is not using the fight to do; it is by discussion, by being intellectually involved, by electing visionary leaders to lead the crusade for the development of the zone. You will have it in May, if you elect me.”

Source: Legit.ng