All evil plans against Bola Tinubu will come to null, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said

The former minister warned that no human can kill the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress

According to Fani-Kayode, it is only God Almighty who has the power to take any man's life when he chooses

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that no one can kill the party's flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

In a post made via his Twitter page on Sunday, November 27, the former minister said that it is only God that possesses such powers.

Fani-Kayode has said that no human can kill the 2023 APC's flag bearer Bola Tinubu. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

Stressing that the power to take any man's life rests with God Almighty, the former minister said Tinubu cannot be killed.

The former Lagos state governor during the APC's presidential campaign rally in Lagos state said that nobody can kill him.

All evil plans against Tinubu will come to null

To back up Tinubu's stance on issues concerning his life, Fani-Kayode said nothing will happen to Tinubu before or after the forthcoming election.

His words:

“There is one fear that I will touch up now. And that is the fear that something may happen to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during or after the elections.

“Like he said in the rally, his enemies and detractors cannot kill him, we stand on that word and we pronounce it day and night. Asiwaju cannot be detained, he cannot be locked up, his election cannot be annulled, nor can he be killed.

“Those harbouring this evil thought of death upon our candidate, you are a man and nothing more than that. You are nothing and can do nothing. Only God gives and takes life”.

Source: Legit.ng