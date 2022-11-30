The campaign train of Bola Tinubu is heading to Bayelsa state on Thursday, December 1st, a few months before the 2023 elections

Doifie Buokoribo, Bayelsa state publicity secretary, APC confirmed this development on Wednesday, November 30

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa state rally is in continuation of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s campaign trail around the country, to gather support for his bid in 2023

The presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will stage a mega rally in Bayelsa state ‪on Thursday, December 1st‬.

The Yenagoa rally is in continuation of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s campaign trail around the country to gather support for his 2023 presidential bid, PM News reported.

APC, Tinubu to hold Bayelsa rally on Thursday, December 1st. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC sets new date for Bayelsa rally

A statement issued by Doifie Buokoribo, Bayelsa state publicity secretary, APC on Wednesday, November 30, said on arrival in the state, Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the entire team would begin the campaign visit with a courtesy call on the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council.

“From there, they would proceed to the Oxbow Lake venue of the rally, where Tinubu and other leaders of the party would address the Bayelsa public on APC’s 2023 agenda for the country,” he said.

APC sends message to Bayelsa residents

Buokoribo, said necessary arrangements had been made to receive the national campaign team and ensure a successful rally.

“We call on all Bayelsans and residents of the Ijaw heartland to come out en masse to welcome the APC presidential candidate, the Jagaban, under an atmosphere of peace, in the time-honoured tradition of Ijaw hospitality,” Buokoribo stated.

Source: Legit.ng