Nigeria's main ruling party, the APC has revealed the truth behind the viral photo of Bola Tinubu and US President Joe Biden

In a statement by its campaign council, the APC maintained that the photo was photoshopped while noting it's the handiwork of Peter Obi's supporters

Meanwhile, A viral photograph showing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and U.S. President Joe Biden in talks at the White House surfaced on Tuesday night

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council has said that a photograph of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, its presidential candidate, and United States President, Joe Biden was photoshopped.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 30, Bayo Onanuga, the campaign’s director of media, alleged that the followers of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) are behind the viral photo.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: Picture of Tinubu meeting Biden is photoshopped, says APC campaign. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC clears the air

Tinubu is expected to speak at Chatham House in the United Kingdom, visit the US and France where he has some engagements lined up for him in the first week of December, The Cable reported.

Onanuga said:

“The apparently photo-shopped image surfaced Tuesday night, on the heels of news that Asiwaju Tinubu will embark on a foreign trip this weekend.

“Although America was listed among his destinations, according to an unofficial report that was widely shared, we can confirm that the APC presidential candidate was in Abuja all through Tuesday."

He is not scheduled to travel outside the country until the weekend for speaking engagements, Onanuga added.

