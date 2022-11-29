Abba Umar Ganduje, APC candidate for Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado, and Tofa Federal Constituency on Tuesday announced a plan to host Super Eagles legends in Kano State

This was part of the activities of the ruling party to kick-start Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign in the state

Meanwhile, the Director of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign support group, Alhaji Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi confirmed this development through a statement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The campaign of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will commence in Kano with the convergence of Super Eagles Legends in the state.

According to Daily Trust, the director of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign support group, Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi, made this revelation on Tuesday, November 29.

Super Eagles Legends declares support for Tinubu, Shettima's ticket. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office.

Source: Facebook

Super Eagles Legends to kick start Tinubu's campaign in kano state

He noted that the candidate of the party for the Dawakin Tofa/Rimingado/Tofa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abba Umar Ganduje, would play host to the football legends on Saturday, December 10, Daily Independent added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dan’Agundi said the legends will play the role of asking fans across the country to vote for Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be the special guest on the occasion,” he added.

Preparations are in top gear

The director also noted that the preparations are in top gear with the local organizing committee in Kano with the blessings of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Recall that youths and support groups of the APC candidate recently held a one-million man PVC rally in the state, which analysts say remains a very complex state that can swing victory for any of the top candidates.

“Them collect money wan hide”: Tinubu’s son shares snaps of KCEE, Rahama Sadau rocking his dad’s campaign cap

Nigerian politician Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi, caused an online stir after he posted snaps of celebrities supporting his father.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Seyi Tinubu shared a series of photos and videos showing some Nigerian stars on his father’s campaign team.

Popular Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau’s photo was posted, showing her wearing Tinubu’s campaign cap to support his 2023 presidential election bid.

2023 Election: Jubilation in APC as court gives verdict on PDP case in powerful northern state

The Benue state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the judgement of the federal high court in Abuja that dismissed the case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tersoo Kulas, the director of communications of the APC campaign council in the state described the judgment on the case against APC as laudable.

The PDP had sought the disqualification of APC candidates from contesting in the general election, alleging some infractions in the conduct of the party's primary.

Source: Legit.ng