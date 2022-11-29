The family of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has insinuations that they are supporting the presidential candidacy of Bola Tinubu, the 2023 flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership reports that the family of the Afrobeats legend denied the claim that the use of Fela's song was approved as a theme song for the APC's presidential campaign.

The family of Fela Kuti has said no authorisation was given to APC to use the late legend's music in their 2023 presidential campaign. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: UGC

A disclaimer issued by Femi Kuti, Fela's brother, said that the action of the APC was carried out without authorisation from the family of the later singer.

The opposition party had used Fela's 'Eko Ile' for its 2023 presidential election campaign eliciting reactions from many Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Femi said:

“Disclaimer and notice of use without consent. We the administrators of the estate of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti issue this disclaimer.

We wish to state here for clarity, that the permission of the estate was not sought for the use of Fela’s music, Eko Ile, in the All Progressive Congress social media campaign currently making the rounds.

“We do not involve Fela’s music in any political campaign at home or abroad and choose to remain neutral. While we wish all candidates the best we demand that the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are abided by and intellectual property rights are duly respected. Signed the estate of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.”

Jubilation hits southeast as thousands of businessmen do 1 major thing for Tinubu

Some billionaires residing in the southeast region of Nigeria have donated a total of N1 billion cash to Bola Tinubu.

The billionaires who paid N500,000 each said the fund is to be channelled into the campaign drive of Tinubu and Shettima ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The action by the successful rich men in the southeast region was announced by the governor of Imo state Hope Uzodimma.

God bless PDP: Opposition says Tinubu's prayer prophetic, explains why Jagaban must withdraw from race

The gaffe by Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress who prayed for God to bless the Peoples Democratic Party has been appreciated by the opposition party.

PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the prayer by Tinubu for the party as prophetic.

Ologunagba also called for Tinubu's withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race due to perceived incoherence in his activities and motor skills.

Source: Legit.ng