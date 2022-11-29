Despite being from the south, APC presidential candidate has boasted he will not lose to Atiku and others in some key northern states

The former governor of Lagos state said he would not lose in Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and some other northern states

Tinubu, who spoke at the recent rally in Lagos, is banking on the support of the northern APC governors to secure the crucial votes in the region

Lagos, Nigeria - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has expressed confidence that he will win in some crucial northern states.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, is from southern Nigeria, while two of his major opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), are from the north.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is confident of defeating his rivals in the northern states. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Despite this, Tinubu, while addressing his supporters at the Lagos rally on Saturday, November 26, said he would not lose in the states below:

Kano

Katsina

Kaduna

Kebbi

Kwara

Plateau

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2023 presidential election: Tinubu banking on support from northern governors

Tinubu boasted that his alliance with the governors of the listed states would deliver for him the bulk of the votes he needed to defeat Atiku and Kwankwaso in the northern region.

“Can you see the governors of Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kwara, and Plateau?” Tinubu asked a crowd of APC supporters decked up in party paraphernalia on Saturday, Channels TV quoted the APC presidential candidate as saying.

“We won’t lose any of the states. We will govern this country together. They are here in Lagos to show their support for me,” he added in Yoruba.

Legit.ng notes that the northern APC governors are backing Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, following their pledge to respect the rotation principle between the north and the south.

The northern region historically records higher voter turnout at presidential elections than the south.

2023 elections: Tinubu set for US, Europe campaign tour

In another report, the APC presidential flagbearer is expected to jet off to the United States and two other European countries to intensify his campaign.

The APC presidential campaign council (PCC) made this known on Monday, November 28.

Tinubu will leave for these countries on Sunday, December 4. These trips will allow the APC presidential candidate to relay his presidential bid and idea for the country's development if he becomes president.

Source: Legit.ng