Titi Atiku, the wife of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, said no Yoruba has ever been a First Lady in Nigeria

Mrs Atiku implied that voting for her husband in the 2023 presidential election means she, an indigene Osun state, will become the first Yoruba First Lady

The wife of the PDP presidential candidate said this at the PDP presidential rally in Akure, Ondo state, on Wednesday, November 30

Akure, Ondo state - Titi Atiku, wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised the Ondo people that her husband will defeat Boko Haram and provide scholarships to students if elected in 2023.

Mrs Atiku made the promise at the PDP presidential rally in Akure, Ondo state, on Wednesday, November 30, Premium Times reported.

Titi Atiku, the wife of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, urged Yoruba people to vote for her husband. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The PDP presidential candidate's wife, who is a native of Osun state, said:

"My people, I, your daughter standing in your presence to tell you that my husband has done it before. The last election was won by my husband but we were robbed.

“My husband indeed is a Fulani but he is not a killer and we have been together. I taught him our culture and tradition, and he is part of us. During Obasanjo, it was Atiku that brought the likes of Elrufai, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and others who did well for Nigeria.”

Why southwest should vote for Atiku, PDP presidential candidate's wife reveals

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, one of Atiku's major rivals, is from the southwest.

Mrs Atiku, however, urged the southwest to vote for her husband.

On why they need to vote for Atiku, she said:

“No Yoruba has ever been a First Lady and if we vote Atiku, it is a vote for Yoruba. There is hunger in the land, don’t let the opposition deceive you, vote for all PDP candidates during the election."

PDP chairman Iyorchia Ayu speaks

In his address at the rally, the PDP national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, urged the Ondo PDP support not to make a mistake but do the right thing by voting for Atiku in the coming election.

He said:

“Ondo is a PDP State. You are educated and enlightened people and that is why you always vote for the PDP.”

The chairman added that Ondo should give the PDP the highest votes in the southwest.

Source: Legit.ng