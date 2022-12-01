The former national chairman of the ruling APC, Adams Oshiomhole has dropped his two cents regarding the crisis rocking the PDP

While revealing the reason Governor Nyesom Wike and teh aggrieved members of the opposition party cannot let go of the feud with Atiku Abubakar, Oshiomhole urged Nigerians not to trust the PDP flagbearer with its affairs in 2023

The former governor of Edo state maintained that Atiku is very selfish and has no intentions whatsoever of moving the country forward if given the mandate in next year's election

A former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar does not have the moral justification to preach unity in Nigeria.

Oshiomole made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, November 30.

Oshiomole blasts Atiku, reveals why he should not be trusted with power in 2023. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He said,

“You (Atiku) can’t manage your household, you are a serial divorcee and you want to preach unity and family to me?”

Atiku lacks character, Oshiomhole alleged

According to the former governor of Edo state, Atiku lacks character and consistency having moved from the PDP to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), back to the PDP and to the APC and finally to the PDP since 1999, Vanguard report added.

“For Atiku, if he is not the candidate, he takes a flight to Dubai. But you are talking of someone who upon leaving office, supported his wife rather than himself, talk of selfless service and gender equality,” he said.

Oshiomhole also said Atiku cannot be trusted as echoed by aggrieved PDP governors known as the G5 or the Integrity Group.

“PDP governors said we can’t trust him, every agreement we made with him, he broke it; he is a serial betrayer of agreements,” he added.

