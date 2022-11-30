Preparations for the forthcoming general elections in 2023 have reached a fever pitch

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to build momentum in its stronghold ahead of the crucial election

Under the aegis of the PDP New Generation, the party's youth wing reached out to the grassroots in southern parts of Benue state to intensify the campaign

Benue, Otukpo - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified its campaign with a fresh approach heading into the crucial 2023 presidential election.

Under the aegis of the PDP new generation, the daughter of the party's presidential candidate, Hauwa Atiku Uwais, took the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign to local electorates in the southern parts of Benue.

Benue is one of the states plagued with a series of crises, ranging from inter-communal, natural disasters, and internal crises. Photo: PDP

Source: Facebook

Hauwa visited nine communities: Agatu, Apa, Obi, Ogbadibo, Ohimini, Oju, Okpokwu, Otukpo, and Gboko.

Speaking to local stakeholders in the Ohimini community on Sunday, November 27, Hauwa revealed that the Atiku/Okowa campaign intends to run an all-inclusive government devoid of sentiments and bias.

She said:

"This is Sunday, many of you should be in the church but you have choosen to come here to listen to the message of Atiku and Okowa. I will not take that for granted and Atiku does not take that for granted.

"He knows the value of God in your lives and it is this God that we serve that we'll call upon to lead in 2023 to a nation that we want for our children, our great-grandchildren "

2023 presidency: Atiku's daughter, Hauwa kicks against voter inducement

Hauwa also urged electorates not to be swayed by money-bag politicians who often roll out money to but their mandate.

She urged residents to vote for a better Nigeria and not repeat the same mistakes they have made while noting that the Atiku/Okowa project will salvage Nigeria from the ruins of its enemies.

Also, speaking with electorates in Ohimini, the director of operations and ICT of the national youth campaign council (NYCC), PDP New Generation, Andrew Abu, said the presidency of Atiku is what is best for the Nigerian people.

He said Atiku is a leader who listens and leads by the dictates of the people and not by a compromised polity.

Andrew said:

"I can categorically tell you that Atiku is a man that leads by the dictates of the masses. You're seeing us here, it is not audio, we are here physically, and be rest assured that the challenges you're facing will be a thing of the past."

Meanwhile, in another visit to Otukpo, Hauwa said the PDP and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar were aware of the challenges facing the people of Benue.

During the stakeholders meeting, she thanked the local electorates in the community for their warm welcome and ovation, noting that Atiku Abubakar would reciprocate the gesture if sworn in as the next president in 2023.

