Atiku has said he will set aside huge funds to cater for Nigerian women and youths if he is elected as president

The PDP presidential candidate made the promise in Kwara state while addressing a massive crowd in Illorin

On his part, the former President of the Senate who is from Kwara, Abubakar Bukola Saraki asked the party’s supporters to vote Atiku

Illorin - Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that if elected, his administration will set aside $10billion to create employment and boost small and medium scale enterprises to help employment drive for youths and women in the country.

The former vice president made the comment while addressing PDP supporters in Illorin, the Kwara state capital on Thursday, November 24.

Atiku acknowledging cheers from the massive crowd in Illorin during the rally. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku also bemoaned the state of insecurity and infrastructure decay in the country, citing Kwara as example saying the state connects both south and north but bad roads have hindered growth in the area.

Earlier, in his speech, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said he is happy with what he has seen in Kwara.

According to him, the huge crowd receiving PDP showed that people are very hungry and are ready to drive away hunger.

He said:

“The PDP is ready to create employment and won’t allow our children stay 8 month without going to school.

“PDP will win in all six geo-political zone of the country. We will work with the people and rebuild Nigeria.”

Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyiorcha Ayu, said:

“The PDP is one big united family, we are on our way back to victory. PDP has come back to rescue Nigeria and put it back on development track to rescue all families.

“Don’t allow anyone to deceive, we are hungrier than we were in 2015. Bring out your voters card, come out en mass and vote all PDP candidates especially Atiku in the general election.”

Ayu later presented the PDP’s flag to Shuaibu Yema, the governorship candidate of the party in Kwara state.

On his part, the former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki asked the party’s supporters to vote massively for all candidates of the party in the next year’s election, saying the people can trust him and the party’s leadership.

He said:

“I stood and fought for democracy, APC came and lied to you and now you know the difference. It is time for Nigerians, starting from Kwara to kick out APC. When PDP was in power exchange rate was 200 and now it is 800, we are all tired.

“Atiku loves Kwara since the days of my father, other candidates don’t love you, they merely want to exploit you.”

Governor Tambuwal in his remarks thanked the Kwara PDP for a warm welcome and urged the people to vote massively for Atiku in next year’s election.

