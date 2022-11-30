Alfred Ajayi has been affirmed as the senatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo South

The affirmation was contained in a judgment given by Justice Ayobode Olujimi Lokulo-Sodipe of the Appeal Court

The decision of the appellate court follows a suit filed by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo who challenged the ruling of the Federal High Court on the emergence of Ajayi as PDP's candidate through the party's primary

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure on Tuesday, November 29, affirmed the candidacy of a former deputy governor of Ondo state, Alfred Ajayi, as the senatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo South.

Delivering a judgment on the suit filed by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo against the verdict of the Federal High Court which had earlier affirmed Ajayi as the candidate for the party, Justice Ayobode Olujimi Lokulo-Sodipe held that the latter is the authentic Ondo south candidate for the party.

The court held that Ajayi should be the recognised senatorial candidate for the party in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

Tofowomo who is currently serving as the lawmaker representing Ondo South senatorial district scored 74 votes in the primary election while Ajayi polled 78.

The suit earlier filed before the Federal High Court

However, displeased with the outcome of the primary, Tofowomo filed a suit against the emergence of Ajayi as the party senatorial candidate for Ondo south.

In a suit with number FHC/CS/AK/ 83 /2022 was filed on July 5, with the plaintiff seeking the court's order to nullify the former deputy governor’s nomination.

Tofowomo in his suit prayed for the nullification of Ajayi's candidacy on the grounds that he provided controversial academic records for the election.

He alleged that once the winner was declared as not qualified, the runner-up should be declared as the winner in the election.

The matter was struck out by the Federal High Court.

However, not satisfied with the judgement of the lower court, Tofowomo headed to the appellate court to challenge the decision of the FHC.

having heard the suit, the Appeal Court dismissed the suit, on the basis that it lacked merit because the electoral act, practice direction and constitution stipulated the time within which such a suit should be filed.

The court said the failure of the appellant to key into the period stipulated by the law, which was clearly 14 days after the cause of action made the case and the appeal nugatory. He consequently dismissed the appeal with N250,000 fine.

