Oladipupo Adebutu has been affirmed as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship primary in Ogun state

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the verdict on Thursday, December 1, and dismissed Jimi Lawal's suit

The presiding judge held that Lawal's suit lacked reliable and credible evidence just as he described the guber aspirant as a "spoile"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed Oladipupo Adebutu as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship primary in Ogun state.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the verdict on Thursday, December 1, after dismissing a suit by Jimi Lawal for lacking reliable and credible evidence, Channels TV reported.

Ogun PDP guber primary: How Jimi Lawal challenged Adebutu's victory

Recall that Lawal contested the May 25 governorship primary election of PDP but lost to Adebutu.

After his loss, he proceeded to court and challenged the emergence of Adebutu.

He alleged that an invalid delegates list was fraudulently used by the PDP to conduct the primary election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lawal had prayed that the purported primary be cancelled and another conducted with the authentic ad hoc delegates.

Lawal versus Adebutu: Judge rules

Delivering Judgement, Justice Ekwo described Lawal as a “spoiler”, having joined the PDP in March from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and participated in governorship primary held in May.

The court also held that the delegates list, which Lawal challenged, is the same list approved by the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It added that it was the same list that was used during the primaries, which produced Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng