Ikrah Aliyu Bilbis, a former minister of state for information has been allegedly arrested by the police in Zamfara state

Aliyu who is also the senatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in the state was arrested for vandalism

According to reports, the allegedly vandalised some of the billboards and campaign materials belonging to All Progressives Congress in the state

A former minister of state for information, Ikrah Aliyu Bilbis, has been arrested by the Zamfara state police command.

Leadership reports that Aliyu was arrested over alleged vandalism of campaign billboards belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aliyu, a PDP senatorial candidate in the 2023 elections was arrested alongside other members of the party by the police.

A former minister has been arrested for vandalising some property belonging to the APC.

Source: Twitter

Speaking to journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State capital city, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Adamu Barmo, expressed worry over the arrest of his party members over the visit of the former PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawan Dare, to the State.

Barmo noted that the APC-led government has continued to engage the police against the PDP chieftains illegally.

Further stating that the party's rally was conducted with the approval of relevant authorities, Barmo Dare's visit to his home state was quite in line with his fundamental human rights and it was wrong

As of the time of this report, the state's police command spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu, is yet to answer calls to his phone or respond to text messages on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng