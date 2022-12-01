The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has canceled the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia.

Delivering the verdict on Thursday, December 1, Justice Binta Nyako ordered that a fresh primary election be conducted within 14 days, Independent reports.

The judgment came after a suit filed by Chief Chikwe Udensi who was challenging the outcome of the APGA gubernatorial primary election that produced Professor Greg Ibe as the candidate.

Based on the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, the court concluded that the APGA's governorship primary election in Abia state was “flawed and marred by irregularities”.

It was gathered that Udensi lost to Prof Ibe at the APGA primaries but headed to court to challenge the election's results.

Source: Legit.ng