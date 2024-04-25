The video of Davido speaking about his favorite collaboration has been sighted on social media

In the recording, he was asked to name his best collaboration and he mentioned three big names in Nigeria and abroad

Fans of the singer took to this comment to share mixed reactions about the list as they expected some people to be among

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has shared some of the people he loves working with. The singer was a guest of a foreign outlet where he spoke about his recently concluded concert at the Madison Square Garden in the United States.

In the recording, he was asked to list the favorite artists he had collaborated with. In his response, he mentioned Kizz Daniel, Chris Brown, and Zlatan Ibile.

The Grammy nominee was quick to say the reason he loves working with some of the people he listed.

Davido speaks about his favourite collaboration. Photo credit @davido/@kizzdaniel/@zlatan_ibile

Davido boasts of his talent

In the recording, the Timeless crooner was first reluctant to mention names. He boasted that he was big on his own before proceeding to call names.

According to the man, who splurged millions to please his wife, he loves Brown because he has great writing skills.

When it came to Kizz Daniel, he described him as a Nigerian artist while he said Zlatan was a great rapper.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Davido speaking about his music. Here are some of the comments below:

@fishie_202:

"Always putting Zlatan on ... pray for a friend like David for real."

@jotham_ex:

"@zlatan Davido always gat your back."

@demmy_1212:

"That’s my 001."

@d_n_tz:

"Shey dem u say u be small u ni omode."

@big_xammie:

"Am BIG ME mehn you know wah am saying."

@douglazz25:

"Did you hear him saying he’s not really into afrobeats."

@_levhigh_:

"I was hoping to hear Mayorkun fr."

@therealmrwalter:

"An artist from Nigeria called KizzDaniel"

@mr_collinbo:

"Always push his hommie wen given an opportunity @zlatan_ibile must really be a real man."

@gee_6iix:

"E dey easy because na kizz daniel dey write both verses."

Davido shares what he made at MSG

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had opened up about the huge amount he raked in during his Madison Square Garden concert which took place in the US.

He was speaking with an international media, Business Unlimited about his career when he mentioned the amount he made.

According to him, he made 1.3 USD during the event.

