FCT, Abuja - Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has been affirmed as the senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress for the state’s north senatorial district.

As reported by The Nation, the incumbent governor was authenticated as the legitimate candidate after a verdict by a federal high court in Abuja.

Governor Ben Ayade clinched the Cross Rivers Northern Senatorial District ticket after a re-run election in July. Photo: Governor Ben Ayade

Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha, who presided over the case, was reported to have dismissed the suit filed against the governor by Cecilia Odey.

Odey, who was an aspirant for the same senatorial seat under the flagship of the APC, scored zero votes following the party’s primary election in May.

The outcome of the primaries saw Martins Orim emerge victorious, with the latter relinquishing his mandate to Governor Ayade.

The actions of Orim spurred Odey to file a suit challenging the outcome of the fresh primary election for the senatorial seat conducted by the party, which saw Governor Ayade clinching the ticket.

Meanwhile, while issuing the verdict, the high court said the suit filed by Odey was not in compliance with the statutory provisions of the Electoral Act, that of the APC, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It declined to accept the argument that the new primaries were re-run elections, not by-elections.

The court also stated the requirement of giving notice as contemplated under the Electoral Act is not to notify the plaintiff (Cecilia)but to INEC.

Efforts to get reactions from the plaintiff and her lawyer needed to know the next line of action.

However, APC Publicity Secretary in Cross River Erasmus Ekpang noted that the Victory of the governor was expected because he is the popular candidate that can win for the party.

His words:

“Cecilia has not been on ground and there was no way she would have emerged a candidate. What she would have done should be taking her defeat in good faith. We are happy with the judgement and its a victory for the APC.”

