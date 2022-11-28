Atiku Abubakar had a great time with some members of his campaign team in Lagos state on Saturday, November 26

During his meeting with stakeholders of Nigeria's creative industry, Atiku had a chance to watch Timi Dakolo perform one of his songs, Great Nation

After the rendition, the PDP's presidential candidate said he has taken a stand to reclaim Nigeria come 2023

Lagos - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was indeed impressed by Timi Dakolo's performance of his Great Nation song.

Dakolo, a sensational Nigerian singer, performed his song on Saturday, November 26, in front of Atiku, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and stakeholders of the country's creative industry.

Atiku said he has taken a stand to reclaim Nigeria for good (Photo: @atiku)

Source: Twitter

Reacting to Dakolo's performance via his verified Twitter handle, the former vice president noted that like the lyrics of the song said, he and the PDP will take a stand and reclaim the country come 2023.

Atiku tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Thank you, @timidakolo (and, by extension, the fraternity of the creative industry), for your solemn yet invigorating performance.

"Indeed, my running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, @IAOkowa and I have taken the stand and are committed to RECOVER Nigeria."

2023 presidency: Reactions as Atiku engages stakeholders of Nigeria's creative industry, makes promise

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had robust and insightful conversations with members of Nigeria's creative, cultural and innovative industry on Saturday, November 26.

During his meeting with stakeholders in the industry in Lagos on Saturday, Atiku vowed to increase funds for the arts and liberalise the process of its acquisition if and when he gets the mandate in the 2023 elections.

In the former vice president's view, the creative industry is a vital one that has the potential for wealth generation at both individual and national levels.

Based on this strong belief, Atiku noted that the industry should not be relegated as far as the country's economy is concerned because it is identified as the second most important sector after agriculture.

2023 presidency: "I swear to God, I'll do it", Atiku makes promise to CAN

Atiku made some firm promises to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during his meeting with the religious organisation.

Source: Legit.ng