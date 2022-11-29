Shehu Ninji, the national treasurer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has resigned his membership from the party.

Ninji's resignation could affect the chances of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 presidential election.

In his resignation letter to the Ninji wards at Ninji local government area of Bauchi state, the NNPP chieftain cited personal reasons for his resignation.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, which shared the letter on its Twitter page, expressed optimism that Ninji will return to the ruling party.

The campaign council noted that Ninji has always been welcome to the APC and that the party is always a home to the Bauchi-born politician.

The statement reads:

"NNPP National Treasurer, Hon. Shehu Barau Ningi Dumps Party, hopefully he returns to his base where he is always welcome."

Source: Legit.ng