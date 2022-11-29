Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has dismissed the report that he had the intention of relocating the FCT from Abuja To Lagos if he succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

In a statement by his campaign council, Tinubu said the fake news is being sponsored by the PDP and Labour Party to demarket him in the northwest region of the country

Tinubu clarified that he had no intention to relocate the FCT to Lagos and that those going round with the news are elders on the payroll of the PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC) has dismissed the claim that Bola Tinubu, the party's presidential candidate has the intention of relocating Nigeria's capital to Lagos.

The PCC alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party are sponsoring the false information against Tinubu after the opposition failed in its character assassination attempt.

Tinubu speaks on relocating FCT from Abuja to Lagos if he wins 2023 election

This was contained in a statement signed by the PCC director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga and sent to Legit.ng.

the council alleged that the false claim is being circulated in the northwest of the country against the candidature of Bola Tinubu.

The statement reads in part:

"In one of the falsehoods being circulated, especially in the North West of the country, Tinubu is said to harbour plans to relocate the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos on succeeding President Muhammad Buhari from 29th May, 2023."

The PCC alleged that the fake information is being carried around by some elders on the payroll of the PDP.

According to the state, the council is shocked at the level at which the opposition had gone in the name of politics to confuse the support base of the APC.

The group then emphasised that the APC and Bola Tinubu did not have the intention of relocating the federal capital territory to Lagos.

