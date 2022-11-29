APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi, recently revealed more celebrities supporting his father

On his social media page, Seyi Tinubu shared snaps showing Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau and singer KCEE rocking his dad’s campaign cap

The photo and video soon went viral on social media and raised a series of funny comments from Nigerians

Nigerian politician Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi, caused an online stir after he posted snaps of celebrities supporting his father.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Seyi Tinubu shared a series of photos and videos showing some Nigerian stars on his father’s campaign team.

Popular Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau’s photo was posted, showing her wearing Tinubu’s campaign cap to support his 2023 presidential election bid.

Rahama Sadau, KCEE, campaign for Tinubu. Photos: @seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Also, on Seyi Tinubu’s story, he posted a video of a popular singer, KCEE, wearing Tinubu’s APC campaign cap.

See the snaps below:

Interestingly, this came many weeks after Rahama Sadau blew hot on social media after her name was added to the list of actresses supporting Tinubu.

Nigerians react to snaps of Rahama Sadau, KCEE rocking Tinubu’s campaign cap

The snaps of the Nigerian stars supporting Tinubu soon spread on social media and raised interesting reactions. Read some of them below:

majesty__official:

"Lol them collect money wan hide, expose all of them."

mamufreshhh:

"Let them collect their own share of the National cake and move."

itz_figurine:

"Let the dragging begins "

humanish_21:

"This one is just looking for candidate that will grant him immunity to commit all his crimes.. no surprise here."

kelechistowe:

"Gistlover was right..Tinubu is part of their success story."

jst_adaora:

"Jeans lover was right after all about emoney not surprised though , shebi this ramatu girl denied being part of Apc campaign?"

miller_mims:

"Didn’t this Ramatu girl deny being part of his campaign?"

somto_ohaleta:

"Kcee go support tinubu nau no be him brother godfather but Rahama ? Omo see una yeyebrities…"

sugarbaby_mimi126:

"If they like make pastor campaign they are not in position to tell us who to vote for."

Rahama Sadau blows hot after name was added to Tinubu campaign list

Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular Nollywood actress Rahama Sadau made it clear that she is not in any way connected to the female-led campaign team of All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The actress, in a Twitter post, reacted to the viral campaign list which equally featured the names of veteran actress Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sola Kosoko, and Fathia Balogun, among others.

According to Sadau, the list is a complete lie and she was never aware that anything of such was in the works.

Source: Legit.ng