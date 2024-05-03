A family showed their fashion side as they rocked blue and white outfits that made them look sumptuous

The father wore a white and blue Agbada over a white trouser and a blue cap while his wife rocked a beautiful blue dress

Their son wore a blue and white outfit that matched that of his father and they radiated as they took some pictures

A couple looked adorable as they turned up for a photoshoot session wearing blue and white outfits.

The husband looked dapper in his blue and white Agbada, which he combined with a pair of white trousers and a blue cap.

His wife looked stunning in her turquoise blue dress and 'gele'. She accessorised her outfit with a gleaming silver necklace while her husband wore a leather black wristwatch.

Their son radiated all shades of cuteness as he slayed in the same outfit as his father. He also wore a blue cap and white shoes that made him look glamorous.

Netizens could not get enough of the young family as they blushed over them.

Check out the video of the couple in the video below;;

Netizens awed by the family video

Some Instagram users have reacted to the video of the couple and their son. See some of the reactions below:

@cobbs_events_services:

'Too much steeze for a little guy. So cute!"

@mopeyyy___:

"It’s the little man for me."

@kanee_kay:

"Mummy's mini me. Lovely boy."

@lulees_collection_:

"Fine people."

@elpismegalio:

"Gorgeous.'

@moladahbeddings:

"Wawu! Such a beautiful sight."

