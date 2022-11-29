Tersoo Kulas, the spokesperson of the Benue state APC campaign council has commended a federal high court in Abuja for dismissing a suit filed by PDP against the party

The PDP is asking the court to disqualify and nullified the APC primaries in the state over an alleged infraction in the primary election

Kulas said the judgment of the federal high court has proven that the primaries followed due process, credible and transparent

Makurdi, Belue state - The Benue state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the judgement of the federal high court in Abuja that dismissed the case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tersoo Kulas, the director of communications of the APC campaign council in the state described the judgment on the case against APC as laudable, The Guardian reported.

APC commends the court for dismissing the PDP suit Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Latest about APC, PDP, Benue state, 2023 Election, Abuja

The PDP had sought the disqualification of APC candidates from contesting in the general election, alleging some infractions in the conduct of the party's primary.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kulas in a statement said:

“The PDP is clearly trying to avoid having to contend with any opponent in the general elections.”

The APC chieftain said the judgment proved the PDP wrong on the alleged infraction, adding that the nomination process was credible, transparent and followed due process.

APC blames PDP for sponsoring fake news against Tinubu, opposition says it has a right

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and the APC have bickered over the alleged forfeiture of drug proceeds by the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to the US government.

APC has fingered the PDP and its subsidiary, 'Labour Party', as those behind the alleged claim that INEC is investigating Tinubu.

The opposition PDP said it has every right to challenge Tinubu's candidature following his alleged involvement in a narcotic deal in the United State.

PDP Crisis: Wike, other G5 governors have no issue with Atiku, party chieftain drops bombshell, gives reason

The former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has disclosed that the crisis in the PDP is not about the G5 governors and Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate.

Omokri maintained that the crisis is between the aggrieved governors and the party's national chairman (PDP).

According to Omokri, the crisis rocking the party will be solved constitutionally while expressing optimism that common ground would be founded between the governors and the party's leadership.

Source: Legit.ng