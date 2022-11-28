A few hours after sacking 12,000 workers and ordering the dethronement of three monarchs, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke has fired another set of workers in the state

This is as the new governor barely 2-hours after assuming office, suspended indefinitely, the chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Segun Oladitan, and his members

This sudden development was confirmed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tesleem Igbalaye, through a statement signed and issued on Monday, November 28, 2022

A report by The Punch has it that the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr. Segun Oladitan.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tesleem Igbalaye, on Monday, November 28, also suspended six members of the Commission with immediate effect.

Adeleke suspended the chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Segun Oladitan, and his members. Photo credit: Sen. Ademola Adeleke

The suspension was with immediate effect

The suspension was said to have been based on several petitions bordering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said Chairman and members of the Commission.

The statement further read in part,

“The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Adeleke, has directed the immediate suspension of the Chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, and the following members of the Commission;

I. Mr. Yusuf Oyeniran

II. Alhaja Suibat Adubi

III. Prince Yinka Ajiboye

IV. Mrs. Abosede Omibeku

V. Mr. Dosu Gidigbi

VI. Mr. Wahab Adewoyin

“This suspension is sequel to several petitions bothering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said Chairman and members of the Commission.

“Pending the outcome of investigation into the allegations against the suspended chairman and members of the Commission, the Secretary to the Commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the Commission.”

