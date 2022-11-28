The newly sworn-in governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has dethroned 3 monarchs that the former governor Adegboyega Oyetola appointed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One of the affected monarchs, Owa of Igbajo, Oba Adegboyega Famodu, is the immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Oyetola appointed several monarchs a few weeks before the expiration of his tenure, including the Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri, Aree of Iree, Oba Ademola Oluponle and Famodun.

Source: Legit.ng