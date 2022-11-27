The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, was sworn in on Sunday at the Osogbo City Stadium

After taking the oath of office, the PDP governor freezes the state accounts and made three major appointments

Adeleke has appointed chief of staff, secretary to the state government SSG, and the spokesperson to the Governor, with immediate effect

A report by The Nation has it that Osun Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has made three appointments hours after his inauguration.

This development was the second major step Adeleke has taken immediately after he assumed office on Sunday, November 27.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Kassim Akinleye as the Chief of Staff. Photo credit: Adeola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

The Sun newspaper confirmed that a statement he personally signed reads:

“I approve the appointment of Alhaji Kassim Akinleye as the the chief of staff to the Governor, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the state government and Mallam Rasheed Olawale as the spokesperson to the Governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The appointments take immediate effect.”

Adeleke, who is famed for his boisterous and effusive dance steps, has a lot of fans on social media, and many are of the view that he will add entertainment and colour to governance in the state.

On Saturday, November 26, Adeleke was seen with some traditional musicians and drummers as he rehearsed for the big day, which is finally here.

Because of his interesting personality, many Nigerians, including non-indigenes of the state, are no doubt looking forward to his inauguration.

Osun 2022: List of PDP chieftains that attended Adeleke’s inauguration ceremony

On Sunday, November 27, an adequate number of security operatives was deployed by the Osun State Police Command to ensure a hitch-free inauguration of the sixth elected governor for the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, held at Osogbo City Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Osogbo City Stadium, venue of the Sunday’s event wore a new look as Adeleke takes over from former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sworn in today, Sunday, at the Osogbo City Stadium, Osogbo.

Adeleke's Inauguration: "I left N14b in Osun coffers", says Oyetola

Immediate past Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has claimed his administration left N14bn in the State coffers.

Oyetola said his government successfully paid N97 billion from the total debt inherited in 2018 when he assumed office.

He said his administration didn’t borrow a dime anywhere in the world to finance the economy of the State, saying he successfully kept faith with his electoral promises since the assumption of office.

Source: Legit.ng