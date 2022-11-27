Adeleke’s Inauguration: “I Left N14b in Osun Coffers”, Says Oyetola

Former Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola finally took a bow out of the office today, Sunday, November 27

This is as Senator Ademola Adeleke takes over the office from the APC-led administration of Oyetola as Osun Governor-Elect under the platform of the PDP

Following this move, Oyetola maintained he would love to serve the people of Osun state again while noting he left the sum of N14b in Osun coffers

Immediate past Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has claimed his administration left N14bn in the State coffers.

Oyetola said his government successfully paid N97 billion from the total debt inherited in 2018 when he assumed office.

Oyetola reveals he left the sum of N14b in Osun coffers. Photo credit: Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola speaks on how much he left in Osun coffers

He said his administration didn’t borrow a dime anywhere in the world to finance the economy of the State, saying he successfully kept faith with his electoral promises since the assumption of office.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Oyetola spoke in his farewell message to the people of the State, indicating the expiration of his first term in office, The Nation reported.

He was sworn in on 27th November 2018 taking over from his predecessor, former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Oyetola said his administration has put Osun’s economy on a surer footing through the myriad people-centered and masses-focused projects timely and promptly implemented to make life worthwhile for the people of the State, Vanguard report added.

According to him, Osun under his watch has been stable economically as manifested in the astronomical increment in the GDP of the State since he assumed office.

Davido's uncle jitters as court grants APC's request to probe Osun election results further

Gboyega Oyetola, the outgoing governor of Osun state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the Osun state election petition tribunal to adjourn the matter.

The request is to allow Oyetola and the APC to serve the state's resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appear before the panel.

However, the request met stiff opposition from the counsel to the respondents, who argued that the APC and Oyetola are not well prepared for the tribunal.

Tension in Osun, Adeleke’s hope dwindles as court admits APC documentary as evidence

Legit.ng earlier reported that a few days to be sworn in, the tribunal sitting in Osun admitted the APC documentary in evidence against Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.

The court also accepted other documents, including INEC regulations and guidelines in the governorship election.

However, counsels to the PDP and Adeleke, Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN) and Alex Izinyon (SAN) objected to the evidence while noting that they would give their reasons in their final address.

Some of the documents the court had earlier admitted in evidence were the INEC regulation and guidelines for the poll, the INEC manual for electoral officials and forms EC8As.

Source: Legit.ng