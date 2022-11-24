A report by The Punch has it that Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, November 24, appointed 30 civil servants as Permanent Secretaries.

Names of those appointed were contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade.

The statement said those appointed as PS would fill existing vacancies in the State Civil Service.

Those appointed include;

1. Engr. Kamoru A. Babalola

2. Engr. S. O. Ajao

3. Mr. M. A. K. Jimoh

4. Mr. R. A. Popoola

5. Dr. D. O. Ogunrinade

6. Mrs. J. K. Odediran

7. Mr. Oyesiku Adelu

8. Mr. Babajide Falade

9. Mrs. Funmilola Oyewole

10. Mr. O.A. Ogundun

11. Mrs. Bukola Aderibigbe

12. Mrs. Taiwo Oladunjoye

13. Dr.A. A Oni

14. Mr. Lekan Babalola

15. Mrs. Sola Akinsola

16. Mr. K.N. Akintola

17. Mr. J. S. Adekomi

18. Mrs Jibola Falode

19. Mis AY Esan

20. Mrs C O Falade

21. Mr C O Fasina

22. Mrs Gbemisola Fayoyin

23. Mr MA Olawale

24. Mr SA Raji

25. Pharmacist Kunle Adebayo

26. Mr TO Akinwumi

27. Mr Richard Oyegbami

28. Mr Fatai Adekilekun

29. Mr. M.O. Obidiya

30. Engr. |. A Babalola

World Bank names APC governor Nigeria's best on efficiency of public expenditure

The World Bank’s States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) has honoured the governor of Ekiti state, Adegboyega Oyetola, with the Best Governor on Efficiency of Public Expenditure award.

The award came after SFTAS' assessment that Governor Oyetola in the last four years in Ekiti has been prudent in the management of resources.

The World Bank's group noted that Oyetola is apt in deploying little resources judiciously to achieve a lot for the state under his administration, a feat also got the attention of the federal ministry of finance.

"Why, how I lost Osun guber", Oyetola finally makes revelation

The governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, had stated that he did not lose the election that produced Ademola Adeleke as the winner.

Governor Oyetola made this position on Tuesday, November 15, in Osun during the inauguration of “Nigeria for BAT” to canvas for votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Why, how I lost Osun guber - Oyetola

Oyetola, while stating that he did not lose the election, alleged that he was defeated during the vote-counting exercise

Source: Legit.ng