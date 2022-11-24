BREAKING: 2-Days to the Expiration of His Administration, Oyetola Dares Adeleke, Appoints 30 Perm. Secretaries
A report by The Punch has it that Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, November 24, appointed 30 civil servants as Permanent Secretaries.
Names of those appointed were contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade.
The statement said those appointed as PS would fill existing vacancies in the State Civil Service.
Those appointed include;
1. Engr. Kamoru A. Babalola
2. Engr. S. O. Ajao
3. Mr. M. A. K. Jimoh
4. Mr. R. A. Popoola
5. Dr. D. O. Ogunrinade
6. Mrs. J. K. Odediran
7. Mr. Oyesiku Adelu
8. Mr. Babajide Falade
9. Mrs. Funmilola Oyewole
10. Mr. O.A. Ogundun
11. Mrs. Bukola Aderibigbe
12. Mrs. Taiwo Oladunjoye
13. Dr.A. A Oni
14. Mr. Lekan Babalola
15. Mrs. Sola Akinsola
16. Mr. K.N. Akintola
17. Mr. J. S. Adekomi
18. Mrs Jibola Falode
19. Mis AY Esan
20. Mrs C O Falade
21. Mr C O Fasina
22. Mrs Gbemisola Fayoyin
23. Mr MA Olawale
24. Mr SA Raji
25. Pharmacist Kunle Adebayo
26. Mr TO Akinwumi
27. Mr Richard Oyegbami
28. Mr Fatai Adekilekun
29. Mr. M.O. Obidiya
30. Engr. |. A Babalola
World Bank names APC governor Nigeria's best on efficiency of public expenditure
The World Bank’s States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) has honoured the governor of Ekiti state, Adegboyega Oyetola, with the Best Governor on Efficiency of Public Expenditure award.
The award came after SFTAS' assessment that Governor Oyetola in the last four years in Ekiti has been prudent in the management of resources.
The World Bank's group noted that Oyetola is apt in deploying little resources judiciously to achieve a lot for the state under his administration, a feat also got the attention of the federal ministry of finance.
"Why, how I lost Osun guber", Oyetola finally makes revelation
The governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, had stated that he did not lose the election that produced Ademola Adeleke as the winner.
Governor Oyetola made this position on Tuesday, November 15, in Osun during the inauguration of “Nigeria for BAT” to canvas for votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Why, how I lost Osun guber - Oyetola
Oyetola, while stating that he did not lose the election, alleged that he was defeated during the vote-counting exercise
Source: Legit.ng