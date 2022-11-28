Atiku Abubakar may have resolved to adopt Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state as the southwest leader of the PDP

The PDP presidential candidate, who is in a running battle with the G5 governors, may soon dump Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

According to reports, Atiku's camp regards the Osun governor as a ready and trusted ally who has their interest

As the crises facing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rages on, the party's presidential candidate is said to have arrived at a far-reaching decision over the party leadership in the southwest region.

According to Sun Newspaper, Atiku may have resolved to adopt the new governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, as the southwest leader of the party.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, is currently the party leader in the region, but Atiku, for some time now, has been in a running battle with the G5 governors, which has the former in its ranks.

Atiku Abubakar may pick Governor Adeleke of Osun state as the southwest leader of PDP. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

A source claimed that the camp of Atiku regards the Osun governor as a ready and trusted ally who does not hide his love for the presidential candidate.

The source said:

“Governor Adeleke has been working with Atiku’s supporters even before he won his presidential ticket. Many PDP members are aware that in the build up to the Osun election, Atiku gave a lot of support to Adeleke.

“Turaki Adamawa was extremely happy at the outcome of the Osun election because it was a morale booster to members of the PDP ahead of next year’s general election.”

2023 Election: Atiku congratulates Senator Ademola Adeleke as PDP crisis continues

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, earlier expressed his hope of winning the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president congratulated Ademola Adeleke, the newly sworn-in governor of Osun state and an uncle to the popular afro-beat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Atiku, who was also present at the inauguration of the new governor, took to his Twitter handle to celebrate with the new governor while congratulating the people of the state.

Adeleke's inauguration was attended by PDP leaders, including the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, and the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, among others.

