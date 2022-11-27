Governor Ademola Adeleke is oficially the new governor of Osun state as he was sworn into office on Sunday, November 27

While taking the oath of office, the PDP governor swore that he would correct the injustice of any past administration

Meanwhile, Thousands of supporters of the opposition PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Bukola Saraki, national chairman Ayu and others, stormed the Osogbo township stadium for the inauguration ceremony of Adeleke

On Sunday, November 27, an adequate number of security operatives was deployed by the Osun State Police Command to ensure a hitch-free inauguration of the sixth elected governor for the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, held at Osogbo City Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Osogbo City Stadium, venue of the Sunday’s event wore a new look as Adeleke takes over from former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, The Punch report confirmed.

Atiku, Okowa, Obaseki, PDP govs and chieftains graced Adeleke’s inauguration ceremony today in Osun state. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sworn in today, Sunday, at the Osogbo City Stadium, Osogbo.

Adeleke became the Governor of Osun, after he was administered the oaths of allegiance and office by the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

Justice Adepele-Ojo also administered the oaths on the new Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adegboyega Adewusi.

PDP leaders at the event

On the guests at the event, the Secretary of the Media Sub-committee of the Inauguration Ceremony, Rasheed Olawale, said the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and about 10 PDP governors had already indicated interest to attend the event.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including;

The Presidential Candidate of the PDP and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, his wife, Titi, PDP vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa States and The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu.

Others at the event

It was also graced by traditional rulers led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the Oragun of Ila, Wahab Oyedotun, Premium Times added.

A former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinolola, and a former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, were also present.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu was also present at the event.

Politicians, Monarchs, Others Attend Adeleke’s Inauguration

Dignitaries at the inauguration also the former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Adeleke’s inauguration: Jandor predicts woeful fate of Sanwo- Olu, APC in Lagos ahead of 2023 election

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor said the people of Lagos State will sack Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023.

Jandor stated this while congratulating Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke on his swearing-in and inauguration as the 6th Civilian Governor of Osun State today, Sunday, November 27.

The Governorship candidate of PDP in Lagos State opined that Sen. Adeleke’s administration will herald a new dawn in the state of Osun with the people-oriented agenda and his servant leadership style.

Adeleke's Inauguration: "I left N14b in Osun coffers", says Oyetola

Immediate past Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has claimed his administration left N14bn in the State coffers.

Oyetola said his government successfully paid N97 billion from the total debt inherited in 2018 when he assumed office.

He said his administration didn’t borrow a dime anywhere in the world to finance the economy of the State, saying he successfully kept faith with his electoral promises since the assumption of office.

