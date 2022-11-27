Nigerian International Afrobeat superstar Davido has yet again shown his stardust power as the internet goes gaga with his first public appearance

DMW boss had been on a low-key since the death of his first son Ifeanyi, but he has now broken that dock as he steps out for his uncle's governorship inauguration

Photos of the singer at his uncle's inauguration have rented the air all-day sparking all forms of reaction from netizens

Internationally famous Nigerian superstar singer Davido has set the internet on fire today, November 27, 2022, as he makes his first public appearance weeks after going on the low to mourn the passing of his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

November 28, 2022, is the inauguration of Dr Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke as the new governor of Osun state.

Nigerian superstar singer Davido trends online as he makes his first public appearance since the death of his son Ifeanyi. Photo credit:@isrealdmw/@kingtundeednut

Davido, who had gone silent for weeks on social media, stopped attending events and cancelled his pre-planned shows as he mourned the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

However, the singer has now been sighted for the first time since October 31, 2022. Davido is currently in Ede, Osun state, for the inauguration party of his uncle, Sen. Adedamola Adeleke.

See the viral photos of Davido in Osun state that has been trending online:

See how netizens reacted to Davido making his first public appearance since Ifeanyi's death:

@its_tegadominic:

"Genevieve’s appearance, OBO’s appearance..."

@leeeymarrh:

"Awwnnn davido fans will be extremely happy today .. they go fit eat well now."

@iamjudenj:

"Chai! May God Strengthen him Jaree! If E Pain me reach Like this, You can Imagine him wey get the pikin!"

@tufab:

"Chaii he looks like he’s lost weight. God bless him so much. He loves his family."

@julie_kopet:

"So he can come out for inauguration and not for World Cup."

@adorable_barbiiee:

"Man no be God Davido I love you am so happy to see you my daddy yo e chokeeee."

@adaikwerre:

"Thank God for this day. He’s taking it up from here, never to Return to the past. Congratulations to the Adeleke’s."

@lordes_marian_:

"Nawaooo Davido too love him uncle and get good heart."

