PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has sent a message to the leadership of the ruling APC in Lagos state

Jandor as he is fondly called has urged the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to get ready for the PDP in next year's elections

The governorship candidate at the inauguration ceremony of Ademola Adeleke in Osun state noted that Lagosians will sack the ruling APC and Sanwo-Olu

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor said the people of Lagos State will sack Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023.

Jandor stated this while congratulating Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke on his swearing-in and inauguration as the 6th Civilian Governor of Osun State today, Sunday, November 27, PM News reported.

At Adeleke's inauguration, Jandor sends message to Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: PDP News Page

Source: Facebook

Jandor tackles Sanwo-Olu

The Governorship candidate of PDP in Lagos State opined that Sen. Adeleke’s administration will herald a new dawn in the state of Osun with the people-oriented agenda and his servant leadership style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He applauded the good people of the state for their tenacity and resilience to effect a change of government which will birth the emergence of their much-desired good governance and infrastructure development.

Jandor reiterated that a similar feat will be achieved in Lagos state in the 2023 governorship election “because of the resolution of Lagosians to end the 23 years of the inept and clueless government of the ruling party.”

Jandor and Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. Photo credit: PDP News Page

Source: Facebook

He maintained that the good people of Lagos State are just enduring the remaining days of the outgoing Sanwo-Olu-led administration.”

Adediran however implored the citizens of Osun State to cooperate with Governor Adeleke in his effort to take the state to its rightful pride of place in the country.

‘Critics of Funke Akindele terrified by her success': Jandor blasts Tinubu over comment on running mate

A serious message has been sent to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The message was sent by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor.

It was sent in response to Tinubu's warning to his supporters against mentioning the name of the Nollywood star, Funke Akindele in his presence.

Tinubu vs Atiku: PDP loses 5000 members to APC in top voting bloc state

Meanwhile, about 5,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state on Thursday, October 27.

According to The Nation, the defectors are members and supporters of the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor’s movement, “Lagos for Lagos".

They put on orange T-shirts and fez caps and stormed the APC office on Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja, holding brooms, singing and dancing. The state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, received the defectors and the APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Speaking to the defector, the deputy governor said while it was possible for anyone to be misled, it was foolishness to continue to be on the wrong part after the right path had been discovered.

Source: Legit.ng