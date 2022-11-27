The newly installed governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, made some very critical decisions after he was sworn in on Sunday, November 27, to lead the southwest state for the next four years.

According to the tone of Governor Adeleke's speech, the orders were to be carried out with immediate effect.

The directives which, according to Adeleke, "will be backed up with appropriate executive orders" are as follows:

Freezing of all Osun state accounts

The Adeleke-led administration has frozen all the state's accounts in banks till further notice.

Among other things, this will put a hold on the state's treasury such that there will no inflow and outflow of money.

This will also afford the government time to carry out a thorough-going audit of the treasury to detect any possible criminal activity by the immediate-past administration.

Recovery of government assets by new panel

The new government has ordered the establishment of a panel that will carry out an inventory of the state's assets.

This panel is also charged with the responsibility of recovering the government's assets.

Review of all appointments

Added to this, the Adeleke-led government will also review all appointments and major decisions taken by the Adegboyega Oyetola administration.

The order read:

“An immediate establishment of a panel to review all appointments and major decisions of the immediate past administration taken after July 17, 2022."

Reversal of state's name

Lastly, the new government has also ordered an immediate reversal of the state's name from the State of Osun to Osun State.

According to Adeleke, the change should be reflected in all the state's insignia, correspondences, and signages.

He said:

“An immediate reversal to the constitutionally recognised name of our state, ‘Osun State’. All government insignia, correspondences, and signages should henceforth reflect Osun State rather than State of Osun which is unknown to the Nigerian constitution.”

