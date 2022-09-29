The Supreme has issued a final judgment in the suit filed by Prince Babayemi seeking the removal of Sen Adeleke as the rightful guber candidate of PDP

The apex court in its judgment led by Justice Amina Augie on Thursday, September 29 dismissed the suit

The verdict now solidifies Senator Adeleke's place as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the PDP

Osun, Osogbo - The Supreme Court on Thursday, September, 29 ruled in favour of the Osun state governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke in a suit seeking his ouster as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vanguard reported.

The suit seeking his removal was filed by his bitter rival, Prince Dotun Babayemi who argued that the primary election that produced Senator Adeleke was fraudulent.

The new ruling by the Supreme Court means Babayemi has failed in three consecutive litigations against Senator Adeleke. Photo: Senator Ademola Adeleke and Dotun Babayemi

Source: Facebook

Babayemi further argued that his election was conducted by the original delegates of the party.

However, the independent national electoral commission (INEC) and the national working committee (NWC) of the party recognised Senator Adeleke as the rightful candidate of the party.

Supreme court dismisses Babayemi's suit

In the Supreme Court judgment, a five-man panel ruled in favour of Senator Adeleke after discarding the suit filed by Babayemi.

Legit.ng gathered that the counsel to the appellant, Adebayo Adelodun (SAN) willingly withdrew the suit after the five-man panel judge drew his attention to the premise that the case was statute barred

The panel led by Justice Amina Augie reiterated that the appeal lacks competence and that the suit was filed outside the 14 days period provided by the law.

PDP expels Babayemi, gives reason

Meanwhile, Prince Dotun Babayemi was earlier issued an expulsion by the PDP chapter in Osun sate.

The former governorship aspirant who lost the governorship ticket to Senator Ademola Adeleke in the PDP primaries was suspended for anti-party activities.

This pronouncement was made by PDP executives in the state who filed a petition that was backed by the state's secretary of the party, Ogunleye Bukayo.

Adeleke hires 52 lawyers for tribunal battle with Governor Oyetola

In another development, no fewer than 52 lawyers were hired by Senator Ademola Adeleke ahead of his tribunal battle with Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The lawyers are to defend Adeleke at the Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo in a case instituted by the outgoing governor.

Some of the lawyers that will be defending Adeleke at the tribunal include Dr. Alex Izinyon, Dr. Paul Ananaba, and Dr. Onyeachi Ikpeazu among others.

Source: Legit.ng