Ademola Adeleke took over the leadership of Osun state on Sunday, November 27, but not without making some revelations about the past administration which may across to some as allegations against Adegboyega Oyetola.

According to Governor Adeleke, after he was declared the winner of the state's governorship election on Saturday, July 16, his predecessor started making some decisions that he described as roadblocks that will "make things difficult and almost impossible for the new administration..."

Adeleke has made some allegations against his predecessors

Adeleke listed these decisions as follows:

Mass employment

Adeleke claimed that without budgetary provisions for payments, mass employment was carried out.

The new governor noted that this was done when the state was struggling to both pay salaries of civil servants and deliver other services.

His words:

“Mass employments were carried out without budgetary provisions for salary payments for the new employees; even when the state was struggling to pay salaries and deliver other services."

Backdated contracts

Even more, Adeleke claimed that the past government awarded a lot of backdated contracts without budgetary provisions, a move he termed criminal.

Adeleke said:

"Various hurried and criminally backdated contracts were awarded and again without budgetary provisions."

Hasty appointments of traditional rulers

Best put in his words, Governor Adeleke claimed that the Oyetola-led government was responsible for “Appointments of several Obas were hurriedly done without following due process, just to mention a few."

Attempt to delay transition

Adeleke added that the past government made efforts to delay processes that will lead to the transition to the new administration.

He said:

“All efforts to get the governor set up a Transition Committee and submit hand-over notes in line with best practices proved abortive."

