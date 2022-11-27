The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that his colleague with the ruling All Progressives Congress cannot appreciate facts and figures as the basis of delivering good governance.

Obi in a statement released by the ObiDatti Media Campaign office opined that Bola Tinubu dreads facts and figures used by opponents in place of mere rhetorics.

The ObiDatti media team is worried that Tinubu's background and records are not verifiable. Photo: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The statement signed by Diran Onifade, the head of the Obi-Datti Media office and seen by Legit.ng said the APC aspersions cast on the informed use of statistics by Peter Obi show that the ruling party and its presidential candidate are ill-equipped to comprehend neither arithmetic nor statistics.

Tinubu had said at a rally in Gbaramatu Delta State that Peter Obi of the Labour Party lied with figures.

Onifade said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“A speech-challenged contestant who cannot pronounce or spell ‘m.u.l.t.i.p.l.i.c.a.t.i.o.n’ and wants to argue about numbers, arithmetic, and statistics says a lot about how low we have climbed in this country."

He noted that the LP candidate was brimming with practicable ideas and he was demystifying electioneering rhetorics by employing simple facts and figures in his campaigns.

According to Onifade, providing the numbers shows Obi’s preparedness for the high office of the president if and when hired by Nigerian voters come 2023.

Peter Obi will not be distracted

The media head of the ObiDatti team further stated that the LP's presidential candidate will not be distracted by the inability of some contestants in the 2023 race to cope with Peter Obi’s speed and deep knowledge of issues.

His words:

“Our candidate has said repeatedly that his assertions were verifiable and dared anybody with contrary facts and figures to come up.

"Analysts, media houses, and opponents have formed fact-checking units in their organisations ostensibly to contradict Peter Obi’s facts and figures but they are yet to succeed.

“We find it extremely laughable and shameful that a candidate who is aspiring to lead his country but has not been able to present any identifiable record of his origin, age, and educational background is challenging the man who is indisputably equipped with the way to go about salvaging our dear country."

He also said that the fact that the APC flag bearer has questionable bio-data has left the electorate guessing his real age and health status.

Bribe of $28m to blackmail Peter Obi? Governor Soludo finally opens up

Rumours that the governor of Anambra state received $28 million as a bribe to blackmail the flag bearer of the Labour Party have been dismissed.

The claim was dismissed by the governor, Professor Charles Soludo himself on Thursday, November 24.

According to Soludo, if he had received that huge sum of money for blackmail, he would have been wealthy.

Peter Obi makes top-tier promise to Soludo despite governor's outrage

Charles Soludo of Anambra state might be getting the opportunity to work at the presidency should Peter Obi win the 2023 presidential election.

This disclosure was made by Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate at a meeting with the Nigerian Guild of Editors on Monday, November 21.

According to Peter Obi, Professor Charles Soludo obviously has the key to ending most of Nigeria's challenges.

Source: Legit.ng