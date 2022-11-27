The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has dropped his two cents regarding questions about Bola Tinubu's real age

At the presidential rally in Lagos, the APC chieftain urged Nigerians especially critics to meet Tinubu's mother in other to confirm his actual age

The federal lawmaker noted that the former governor of Lagos state is more educated than all the presidential candidates of the 2023 general elections

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, has asked those doubting the age of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to confirm from his late mother.

Gbajabiamila made this assertion on Saturday, November 26, at a rally organised by the APC in Lagos, The Cable reported.

Femi Gbajabiamila sends message to those questioning Tinubu's real age. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

Gbajabiamila backs Tinubu, sends message to critics over his real age

Tinubu’s birth year has been controversial, with some Nigerians claiming the APC presidential candidate is older.

Gbajabiamila said those doubting Tinubu’s age should confirm from his late mother — Abibatu Mogaji — who died in 2013.

“We are here today to energise the base (Lagos). This is not the real campaign,” he said.

“Everybody here is BATified so we are here to showcase ourselves. There is a very small group outside; they are called the undecided voters. Now, I want to talk to those ones through you.

“They will ask you a lot of questions. They will ask you: ‘Who is Tinubu?’ Tell them, Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house, said Tinubu is the greatest politician in modern-day Nigerian politics.

“They will ask you ‘How old is he; what is his age?’ Tell them, Femi Gbajabiamila said he is the age his mother said he is, and if they doubt his age, they should go and meet his mother to reconfirm,” the lawmaker added.

Tinubu is 70 years old, based on official records submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission. However, the former Lagos State governor’s age has been intensely scrutinized and debated, Vanguard report noted.

