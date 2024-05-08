A Nigerian has brought honours to the country as she becomes the first black woman to earn a PhD at the University of Michigan College of Engineering

The woman in her heart-touching speech during the university's graduate ceremony says she chose to be an engineer as she wanted to make an impact in the world

She urges her colleagues to be dutiful and influence the environment positively with their new skillset

A resilient woman in the United States, Oluwami (Wami) Dosunmu-Ogunbi, born to an immigrant parent of Nigerian descent, has made the country proud by becoming the first black to earn a PhD degree in Robotics Engineering from the University of Michigan College of Engineering.

Dosunmu-Ogunbi expressed immense joy and happiness as she narrated during her heart-pinching speech that she faced dissuading obstacles which could have made other people give up on the dream.

Dosunmu-Ogunbi said her motivation was the desire to impact the world Image: wamiogunbi.com

She said she had previously attempted a PhD in 2020, the COVID-19 year, but the journey hit a snag that stalled her for a while.

Relentless and determined to see through her dream of becoming a STEM professional, she retakes the challenge again, and success comes her way this time.

Dosunmu-Ogunbi's inspiration for success

Dosunmu-Ogunbi, a typical Yoruba name, said that she was inspired to earn a PhD degree when, during her childhood, she encountered someone who donned a cute postgraduate graduation ceremony hat. She inquired about what she had to do to wear one in the future, and she was told she needed to earn a PhD in either medicine, law, or engineering.

She shared that she decided against medicine because she detests the sight of blood and could not go for Law as she dislikes the experience of speaking to a large crowd. This leaves engineering alone out of the options.

