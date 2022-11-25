Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reached out to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, on his 76th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a tweet via his official handle, @officialABAT, Tinubu posted a picture of the last time he met Atiku at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, some weeks back.

Bola Tinubu greets Atiku Abubakar on 76th birthday. nPhoto credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

At the brief airport meeting, Tinubu had told Atiku that he had relocated to Abuja

Both men shook hands as they exchanged pleasantries before their associates and supporters.

In his tweet on Friday, Tinubu wrote, “Congratulation to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 76th birthday. I wish him well as he marks his birthday.”

Some tweeps reacted to the message of the APC presidential candidate.

The Twitter user @Thatferrariman said, “But some clowns will fight themselves online defending you guys. Politics is not war. We just need to educate our youths.”

@mitchel4real said, “Though opponents, they frolic. There’s something that unites these two elite, veteran Nigerian politicians that is hid from even their supporters. This “something” brews animosity in their heart for any other “outside” who appears to have a fighting chance at the presidency.

Another user, @SylvesterXVI, said, “PDAPC confirmed, Both APC and PDP most likely have something in common that they aren’t telling Nigerians… They know the game they are playing… I pity those supporting Tinubu and Atiku.”

Source: Legit.ng