Governor Dave Umahi promised Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, the "mother of all rallies", and he stayed true to his words

Thousands trooped out in their numbers in what could be described as an unbelievable crowd

The presidential candidate was seen waving at supporters in awe of the grand welcome he received

Ebonyi, Abakaliki - The city of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, was engulfed with streams of supporters who trooped out in their numbers to welcome the presidential candidate and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu, who flagged off his presidential campaign in Ebonyi on Thursday, November 25, was in awe of the number of supporters who were out to listen to his agenda for the state if he eventually becomes president in 2023.

Tinubu's campaign tour to Ebonyi state saw him bag a chieftaincy tittle "Dike Di Ora Nma I" of Ebonyi state. Photo: @TheNationNews

A couple of weeks ago, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state vowed that he would stage what he called "The mother of all rallies" for Tinubu when he comes for his campaign.

According to videos surfacing on social media sighted by Legit.ng, it is safe to say Governor Umahi has lived up to his vows and fulfilled his promise to his principal, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu's campaign tour to Ebonyi saw him come with a large entourage, including his vice presidential running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Other notable VIPs with Tinubu include Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state, former speaker of the house of representatives, Dimeji Bankole and a host of other important dignitaries.

