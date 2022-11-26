The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has collapsed its structures in Sokoto state into the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Prominent members of the party, including the candidates for the 2023 general election, defected to the APC

The defectors include PRP guber candidate Sa’idu Muhammad Gumburawa and the party's senatorial candidates

Sokoto - The entire party structure of the Sokoto state Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has collapsed into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.

Bashar Abubakar, a Special Assistant to Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto- North), the APC leader in the state, disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday, November 26.

The entire PRP structure in Sokoto state collapsed into the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023.

He said the new APC members include all the candidates of PRP, state executives and officials from the state to local governments, PM News also reported.

Sa’idu Muhammad Gumburawa, the PRP governorship candidate, led the party members to the APC.

Other PRP members who have joined the APC include the three senatorial candidates of the party, Garzali Abdullahi, Bello Holai and Shehu Ibrahim of Sokoto North, East and South Districts, respectively.

“Also involved are the 11 candidates for the House of Representatives and 30 members of the State House of Assembly,” Senator Wamakko's aide said.

Legit.ng gathers that the PRP leaders and their supporters were received by the APC leaders in the state on Friday, November 25, in Sokoto.

What Wamakko said as he receives PRP defectors

Welcoming the defectors, Wamakko said the development was one of the greatest successes of APC ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

He said the new members described their decision to join the APC struggle as a wise choice in ensuring the emergence of the right leadership at the right time.

“I am highly delighted to receive a friend and partner in progress, Gumburawa, who is returning home to join us in our dedication to the development of Sokoto State.

“Today, I want to assure you that APC and all its members will continue to work closely with you and your supporters to enable our collective success in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

APC governorship candidate in Sokoto speaks

Also speaking, the Sokoto APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, congratulated the new members while assuring them of equal treatment with all other party members.

“In APC, we are one family, we support and protect one another and work closely together towards achieving our goal of safeguarding our state and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Aliyu further pledged to ensure the provision of quality healthcare delivery, education, trade and investments, agriculture, civil servants’ welfare and other developmental aspects, if given the mandate to govern the state.

Why we decided to join APC, Gumburawa

Earlier, Gumburawa, stated that their decision to join APC was in order to contribute their quota towards ensuring the victory of the party at the 2023 general elections.

He said the situation the people of Sokoto state found themselves under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government motivated their decision to join the APC.

Gumburawa said if the APC is returned to power in 2023, Sokoto state "will come back to its lost glory like during the administration of the former Gov. Aliyu Wamakko."

Reactions trail political development in Sokoto state

Peter Obi Presidential Project Support Group commented on Facebook:

"We anticipated such gang ups as we near the election but Nigerians are resolute to take back their country and move it away from consumption to production."

Eze Ugochukwu said:

"They were APC original members sent to go and cause distractions using mushroom parties. Assignment has ended they have to return 'home' and give account . Easy to decode."

Thomas Shagari said:

"That's politicians' discission but we the masses we can never vote for APC again in Nigeria."

Izeek Godspower said:

"A party that has a foundation can never be this easily collapse. Imagine collapsing a party for APC. It is only a fragile party that is this vulnerable."

Victor Akinla said:

"Labour will soon collapse and declare for APC,your time is almost up!"

Sokoto deputy governor speaks on defecting to APC

In a related development, the deputy governor of Sokoto state, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, has reacted cryptically to claims that he is planning to defect to the APC.

There have been reports that Dan’iya was saddened by the fact that Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the leadership of the PDP in the state gave the governorship slot to the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma.

“When is it going to happen? You said it is a rumour, so wait and see," the deputy governor said while responding to questions on his alleged defection plan.

Source: Legit.ng